Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Enbridge worth $299,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 112.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

