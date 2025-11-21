Passive Capital Management LLC. Has $44.61 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $44,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $37.51 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.