Passive Capital Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Passive Capital Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

