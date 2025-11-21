Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 10,162.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225,853 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 4.44% of Cantaloupe worth $35,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,053,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 528.1% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 315,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 264,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 244,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In related news, CTO Gaurav Singal sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 40,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,865.79. This represents a 83.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart sold 62,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $667,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,485.67. The trade was a 54.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 277,374 shares of company stock worth $2,948,195 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.2%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $779.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.07. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Featured Articles

