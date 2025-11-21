Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Acquired by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,854 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 386,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

