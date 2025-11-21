Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $13.16 Million Investment in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp $OYSEU

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OYSEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,156,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OYSEU. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000.
Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Stock Up 0.5%
OYSEU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30.
About Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition
We are a blank check company incorporated on October 9, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
