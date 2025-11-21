Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $13.16 Million Investment in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp $OYSEU

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OYSEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OYSEU. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Get Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition alerts:

Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Stock Up 0.5%

OYSEU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30.

About Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on October 9, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OYSEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OYSEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.