Passive Capital Management LLC. Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Passive Capital Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,352 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $278.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

