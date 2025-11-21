Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 122,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

