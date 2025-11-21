Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,945,196 SIM Acquisition Corp. I $SIMA

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,945,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,366,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 6.34% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMA. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 399.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 95,983 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 131.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 358,526 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 706,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 87,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $7,822,000.

Get SIM Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SIMA stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIM Acquisition Corp. I ( NASDAQ:SIMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on SIM Acquisition Corp. I

About SIM Acquisition Corp. I

(Free Report)

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIM Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIM Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.