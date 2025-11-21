Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Increases Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises about 1.0% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.67 and a 1-year high of $209.42.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

