Entropy Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 151.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up approximately 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 757.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,993,315.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,487.63. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,326.24. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average of $203.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.