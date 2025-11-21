1,474 Shares in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

