Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

