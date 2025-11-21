CFC Planning Co LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. EOG Resources comprises about 2.0% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays set a $136.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

