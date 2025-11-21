Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $10.67 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

