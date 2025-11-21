Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.89.

SHOP opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

