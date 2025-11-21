Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $673.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.21 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

