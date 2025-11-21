NexLiving Communities (CVE:NXL) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of NexLiving Communities (CVE:NXL – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for NexLiving Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of NexLiving Communities to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NexLiving Communities has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get NexLiving Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NexLiving Communities

NexLiving Communities Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexLiving Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexLiving Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.