Highbridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $28,557.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $4,130,905 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $178.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

