Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $290.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average is $272.75. The stock has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

