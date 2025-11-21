Marsico Capital Management LLC Makes New $15.28 Million Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in AppLovin by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 72.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 12.9% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $1,393,362.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. This represents a 38.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,133,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,900 shares of company stock worth $123,646,538. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APP. Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $520.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $612.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

