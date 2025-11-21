Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp $PACHU

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:PACHU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 499,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,762,000.

Pioneer Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ PACHU opened at $10.55 on Friday. Pioneer Acquisition I Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Pioneer Acquisition I from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

We are a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 28, 2024, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

