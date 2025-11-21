Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $95,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.75. The firm has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

