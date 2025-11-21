Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $954,000 Investment in FG Merger II Corp. $FGMC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.72% of FG Merger II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger II during the first quarter worth $144,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG Merger II during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in FG Merger II during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger II in the second quarter valued at about $2,044,000.

FG Merger II Trading Down 0.1%

FG Merger II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. FG Merger II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $26 million and a P/E ratio of 1,000.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FG Merger II ( NASDAQ:FGMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Merger II in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

FG Merger II Profile

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 20, 2023 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

