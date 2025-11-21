Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Director Purchases $106,000.00 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) Director Michael German acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,425.50. This represents a 22.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.99.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $108.01 million during the quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AP. Wall Street Zen cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
