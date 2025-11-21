Research Analysts Set Expectations for My Size Q4 Earnings

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of My Size in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($3.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for My Size’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of My Size in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

MYSZ opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.73. My Size has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.98% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

