Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Trading Down 0.9%

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth $36,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.