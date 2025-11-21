What is William Blair’s Estimate for AREC FY2025 Earnings?

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for American Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D Boral Capital upgraded American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

American Resources Trading Down 17.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $253.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.15.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $3,978,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,409,960 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,437.60. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,564,818 shares of company stock worth $10,405,579. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Resources by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the third quarter worth $1,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Resources by 3,721.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the third quarter worth $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

