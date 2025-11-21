Trevor Ness Sells 1,681 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $127,049.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,029.48. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trevor Ness also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $145,986.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $138,669.92.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,173.32.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The business had revenue of $250.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 51.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 34,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

