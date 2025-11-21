Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $144,750.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Fletcher sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,250. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $233.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.70 and a 200-day moving average of $130.09. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $282.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lumentum to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $250.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Lumentum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

