Q4 EPS Forecast for Acadia Healthcare Decreased by Analyst

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 501.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

