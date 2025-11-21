Q1 Earnings Forecast for Sweetgreen Issued By William Blair

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sweetgreen in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sweetgreen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sweetgreen’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.29 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SG. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $6.08 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $45.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $719.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 165.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 98.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 312.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman acquired 179,800 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $999,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,688. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet bought 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,813.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $99,813.65. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

