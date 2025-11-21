Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:CP Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$119.62.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$97.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$103.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.17%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.