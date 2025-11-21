Daren Shaw Sells 1,000 Shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.57, for a total value of $178,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,179.82. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $179.34 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,961,000 after acquiring an additional 199,983 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,818,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,016,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,322,000 after purchasing an additional 136,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

