Q1 EPS Estimates for Sutter Gold Mining Raised by Cormark

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Sutter Gold Mining Trading Up ?
Shares of SGM opened at C$0.01 on Friday. Sutter Gold Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.
Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile
Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.
Featured Articles
