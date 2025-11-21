Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $159,360.00 in Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $159,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,745,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,813,746.40. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,587 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $148,856.94.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,104 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $140,943.36.

On Monday, November 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $159,280.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 29,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $566,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,794 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $134,113.56.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,297 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $143,459.02.

On Monday, November 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $154,880.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,040.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $149,680.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00.

Donegal Group stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Donegal Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $714.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.01.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $245.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGICA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

