Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. $BSAAU

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSAAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BEST SPAC I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in BEST SPAC I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST SPAC I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,776,000.

BEST SPAC I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSAAU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.92.

About BEST SPAC I Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

