250,000 Shares in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III $BLUWU Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUWU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,002,000.
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 3.0%
BLUWU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated on November 1, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company with no material operations of our own and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
