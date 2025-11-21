Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 29,019 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,019 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 195.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

