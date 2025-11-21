Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,900 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Cannae worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,844,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,133,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,000 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cannae by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 2,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,601,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 763,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In other Cannae news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 26,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $487,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

CNNE opened at $15.09 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 108.39%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.76%.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

