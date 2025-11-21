Tidewater Inc. $TDW Shares Acquired by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 133.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 202,461 shares during the period. Tidewater accounts for 6.9% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned about 0.72% of Tidewater worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tidewater by 14.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tidewater by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Trading Down 6.4%

NYSE:TDW opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.00. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.The company had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDW. Fearnley Fonds raised Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Dnb Nor Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDW

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.