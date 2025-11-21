Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 465,429 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 183.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,429 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.24% of Zoom Communications worth $56,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,198. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,721.35. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 393,848 shares of company stock valued at $32,674,712 over the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of ZM opened at $78.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

