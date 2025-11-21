278,103 Shares in Eve Holding, Inc. $EVEX Acquired by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. EVE accounts for about 0.8% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned approximately 0.09% of EVE at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in EVE during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in EVE by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVE Trading Down 5.3%
NYSE EVEX opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EVE from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVEX
EVE Profile
Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.