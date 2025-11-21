Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pegasystems by 274.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 159.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA opened at $52.38 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 44,889,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,708,520.92. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $150,199.28. Following the sale, the director owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,811.36. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,895 shares of company stock worth $12,179,202. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.