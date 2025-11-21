Sagil Capital LLP Trims Stock Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Sagil Capital LLP lowered its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,776 shares during the period. Intercorp Financial Services comprises about 3.2% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000.

Several research firms recently commented on IFS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 20,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $395,019.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,093,612 shares in the company, valued at $60,758,539.68. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $486.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

