Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 247,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

