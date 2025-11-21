Entropy Technologies LP Invests $5.67 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.35.

Intuit Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $637.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $665.95 and its 200-day moving average is $706.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

