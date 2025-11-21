MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 13.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,060,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,050,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,378,000 after acquiring an additional 123,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

