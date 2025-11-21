Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,166 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

