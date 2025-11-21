Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $86,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $365.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

